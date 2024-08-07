Telangana: Prajavani programme resolves over 4 lakh complaints in 50 weeks

Hyderabad: The Prajavani programme has received 5,23,940 complaints in 50 weeks, resolving 4,31,348 while 92,592 remain pending. Most applications were for ration cards, Indiramma houses, and jobs. Even those who did not apply for the government’s six guarantee schemes submitted applications through Prajavani.

Government departments promptly review applications not related to policy decisions or court jurisdictions. Prajavani sessions are held every Tuesday and Friday at the Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Bhavan, where staff assist applicants in writing their applications and determining the appropriate departments.

Special desks have been set up to receive applications from various departments. Revenue department officials, including Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars, and CCLA officers, along with police officials such as CI, DIG, and DCPs, and additional directors from welfare departments, are available at these desks to help citizens with their issues.