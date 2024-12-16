Telangana: Premature baby’s body found in well

Hyderabad: A premature male baby was found in an agricultural well on the outskirts of Katlakunta in Medipally mandal of Jagtial district on Sunday, December 15.

Locals discovered the body and alerted the police, who retrieved it and sent it to the government area hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the infant’s parents.

Further investigation is ongoing.

On September 7, a newborn baby boy was found abandoned at Timmapur in Dubbak mandal of Siddipet district.

According to reports, locals were alarmed by the sound of an infant’s cries, and, upon investigation, they discovered a newborn abandoned in a garbage heap with traces of blood on his body.