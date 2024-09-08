Telangana: Newborn baby boy found abandoned in garbage heap

The infant was taken to a government hospital, where he is reportedly in good health.

Hyderabad: A newborn baby boy was found abandoned at Timmapur in Dubbak mandal of Siddipet district on Saturday, September 7.

According to reports, locals were alarmed by the sound of an infant’s cries, and, upon investigation, they discovered a newborn abandoned in a garbage heap with traces of blood on his body.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the spot and notified officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department. The infant was taken to a government hospital, where he is reportedly in good health.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the infant’s parents. The police and women and child welfare department are working together to resolve the situation and ensure the child’s well-being.

