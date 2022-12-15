Telangana: President to visit Ramappa, Bhadrachalam temples on Dec 28

President Murmu will also virtually inaugurate the Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) the wide-plate mill plant at Kanchanbagh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th December 2022 1:30 pm IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu (File Photo)

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will visit the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem district and the Ramappa temple at Palampet in Mulugu district on December 28.

President Murmu is scheduled to travel the state between December 26 and December 30.

The President will also virtually inaugurate the Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) the wide-plate mill plant at Kanchanbagh as well as launch the National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

