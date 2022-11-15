Telangana: Private bus catches fire in Nirmal, no casualties reported

Reportedly, a short circuit was the reason behind the fire resulting in smoke filling the bus.

Published: 15th November 2022 11:05 am IST
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a private travel bus carrying 29 passengers flared up with all passengers narrowly escaping from the major mishap.

The incident took place near Ganjal toll plaza, Sone Mandal, Nirmal district where a bus that belongs to Pooja’s private travels traveling from Nagpur to Hyderabad caught fire.

Passengers had a miraculous escape after they managed to get off the bus while their luggage was gutted in fire on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, a short circuit was the reason behind the fire resulting in smoke filling the bus. Alert passengers then immediately got off the vehicle just a few minutes later the bus caught fire.

Meanwhile, Soan police rushed to the spot and bought the situation under control.

A case has been registered by the police and an investigation is underway.

