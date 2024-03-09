Telangana: Private bus overturns in Khammam, 15 injured

Hyderabad: A private bus overturned in Khammam district in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, leading to fifteen passengers suffering injuries.

The incident reportedly took place at the Lokya Thanda bridge on the Suryapet-Khammam national highway. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

A 108 ambulance arrived at the spot and moved the injured passengers to the nearest government hospital.

After a probe into the incident, the police found that the overspeeding of the driver led to the accident.