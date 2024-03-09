Telangana: Private bus overturns in Khammam, 15 injured

A 108 ambulance arrived at the spot and moved the injured passengers to the nearest government hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 3:17 pm IST
Telangana: Two killed in car-autorickshaw collision in Khammam
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A private bus overturned in Khammam district in the early hours of Saturday, March 9, leading to fifteen passengers suffering injuries.

The incident reportedly took place at the Lokya Thanda bridge on the Suryapet-Khammam national highway. The bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

A 108 ambulance arrived at the spot and moved the injured passengers to the nearest government hospital.

MS Education Academy

After a probe into the incident, the police found that the overspeeding of the driver led to the accident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 3:17 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button