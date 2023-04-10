Telangana private colleges begin classes despite holiday order

Hyderabad: Despite clear orders from the government, the corporate and private government is continuing to be arbitrary, as a result of which the students are facing difficulties. The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education has declared summer vacations for junior colleges till June 1, but many private and corporate colleges are organizing classes despite the holidays.

These colleges have started classes a week after the end of the inter examinations and students are being put to attend. Almost all corporate colleges in the city started classes for second year students claiming that classes are being organized for better results so that students can prepare better for the second year.

These colleges are also conducting classes for competitive examinations. Parents of the students have complained that the children were being forced to attend second-year classes and the purpose of holding classes during the summer holidays is to prevent students from approaching other colleges. It was decided to retain the first-year students in the second year.

Many of the lecturers are engaged in examination paper evaluation, but despite this, classes are being organized.

No action has been taken against any college by the board so far, which has boosted the morale of the management. According to the board of intermediate’s academic calendar, the first and second year education will start on June 1. Junior college’s summer vacations started on April 1 and will continue till May 31. Post that, the Dasara holidays would be between October 19 and October 25.

The board has planned 227 working days and 77 vacation/off days. Junior colleges were mandated to have at least 220 working days in the next academic year.

Half-yearly examinations would be a month later in November from 20 to 25 and the Sankranti holidays between January 13, 2024, and January 16.

The officials further clarified that advanced supplementary for this year would be held in the last week of May.