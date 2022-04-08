Telangana: Probe ordered into anganwadi teacher hurting baby with hot utensil

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th April 2022 10:20 am IST
Telangana: Probe ordered into anganwadi teacher hurting baby with hot utensil
probe ordered against anganwadi teacher for hurting baby

Hyderabad: Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod on Thursday ordered an inquiry into an alleged incident of an anganwadi teacher in Mahabubabad district hurting a four-year-old baby with a heated kitchen utensil.

The teacher allegedly put the hot utensil on the baby’s hand.

The Minister ordered the suspension of the teacher from service and also an inquiry into the matter, an official release said.

MS Education Academy

She asked the officials to provide medical treatment to the baby, it said.

Also, the Minister directed officials to conduct counselling for anganwadi personnel to avoid recurrence of such incidents, the release added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button