Telangana: Proposals to limit school fee hike

Hyderabad: The cabinet sub-committee which was formed to review the school fee hike issue in Telangana has given a set of recommendations.

As per the recommendations, schools in Telangana should not hike fees beyond 10 percent of the fee charged in the previous year.

The schools in the state should also form fee committees for regulating the fee. The committee should be headed by a representative from management. Other members of the committee should be as follows

Principal as Secretary Three teachers Five parents from parent-teacher association.

In case, the school level committee fails to decide the fee, the matter should be referred to State Level Fee Regulatory Committee which should be headed by a retired High Court Judge nominated by the state government.

The recommendations also mentioned that the schools should submit audited accounts and new fee structure proposals at least three months before the commencement of the next academic year.

Govt schools to introduce English medium

It has also been decided to introduce the English medium in government schools in Telangana from Class I to VIII from the academic year 2022-23.

The committee also recommended the printing of textbooks in bilingual for the academic year 2022-23 and 2023-24.

HSPA’s reaction

The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) is not satisfied with the proposal and said that it has a lot of loopholes.

The Hans India quoted Venkata Sainath of HSPA saying that schools should be categorized based on infrastructure and faculty. Based on the category, the maximum fee per annum should be fixed, he added.