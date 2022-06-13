Telangana: Protesters beaten up over Canal Survey in Gudatipally

Hyderabad: Police beat and detained protesters who were opposing the Canal survey project in Gudatipally village near Gauravelli Reservoir in Siddipet district.

Before beginning construction on the project, the locals demand that the government compensate them for their lands. In the early hours of Monday, a significant number of police officers stormed the residents, arresting the major leaders of the demonstrators opposing the government initiative.

All of the protesters moved to obstruct the project’s construction in protest at the occurrence. A significant number of locals arrived in the area after the police intervention.

Finally, the police took several of the leaders into custody and sent them to the Rajakkapeta police station. In the scuffle between the police and the locals, several people were hurt.

A Revanth Reddy, the chairman of the TPCC, criticised the use of lathi charges and requested that the government bring detainees to justice.