Hyderabad: Telangana Congress rallies in support of Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) held a rally in support of Rahul Gandhi, who will be appearing at the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Monday in connection with the National Herald case.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that the party was protesting against the Modi government levying “illegal cases” against Gandhi family. The protestors chanted “Satyameva Jayate” as the rally moved towards the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cops issue traffic warning ahead of Congress rally

Congress workers also staged a dharna (sit-in) on the road in front of the Basheerbagh ED office.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, MLA and TPCC working president Jaggareddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, AICC leaders Bosuraju, Chinnareddy, Maheshwar Reddy, Shabbir Ali and other leaders were present.

Similar protests in support of the Gandhis were taken out in other states in the country. Rallies were taken out in many states including New Delhi, Kerala, Tripura, Punjab, Bihar and Chattisgarh.

Here are some photos: