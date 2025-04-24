Telangana: Protesters demand allotment of 2BHK homes built 3 yrs ago

Hyderabad: A group of people from Chinnagudur mandal headquarters in Mahabubabad district held a sit-in protest at a 2BHK housing site on Thursday, April 24, demanding the district collector to allot 85 houses that were constructed couple of years ago, to eligible beneficiaries.

In a video being circulated on social media, a group of people raised slogans demanding that the district collector visit them and allot houses to the poor.

Chinnagudur police reached the spot and discussed the issue with the protesters.

The protesters informed the police that the houses were built during the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government 2-3 years ago, but due to some issues, they were not allotted to the beneficiaries. The protesters argued that in view of the mandal revenue officer (MRO) issuing new ration cards to the people, which is a criterion to identify the below poverty-line eligible beneficiaries.

The police officer could be seen asking the protesters to ask the MRO about the allotment of houses, instead of squatting there.

A few petitioners have already filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the allotment of the houses. The court has also issued notices to the revenue officials asking the district administration why the writ petition shouldn’t be accepted. The matter is presently sub-judice.

When Siasat.com contacted the Chinnagudur police station for more details, the official on the other end abruptly disconnected the call. Repeated calls made after that went unanswered.

Chinnagudur MRO and Mahabubabad district collector couldn’t be reached for a comment.