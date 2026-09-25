Telangana provides relief to landowners troubled by Section 22A

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Thursday, September 24, said the state government has issued orders to provide relief to citizens whose lands have been included in the prohibitive list under Section 22 A of Registration Act so that they can carry out registrations without any problems.

The inclusion of lands in the prohibitive list under Section 22A has been a major issue in the state as the owners could not carry out registrations.

“We promised to people on the floor of the Assembly that we will provide fast track solutions to problems faced due to 22 A. The government is taking a series of relief measures,” he said in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday.

అసెంబ్లీ సాక్షిగా ప్రజలకు మాటిచ్చాం..

22-A సమస్యలకు ఫాస్ట్‌ట్రాక్ పరిష్కారాలు చూపిస్తామని..



22-ఏ సమస్యలపై ప్రజలకు వరుసగా ఉపశమన నిర్ణయాలు తీసుకుంటున్నది ప్రజా ప్రభుత్వం



ప్రభుత్వం న్యాయమైన ఏ ఒక్క సెంటు భూమి విషయంలో కూడ ఇబ్బంది పెట్టలేదు..పెట్టబోదు..



22-Aలో ఉన్నప్పటికీ..GHMC,… — Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy (@INC_Ponguleti) September 24, 2026

Also Read Govt looking into land issues listed under Section 22A: Minister

According to the orders issued by the government, registrations would be allowed if the properties have permissions from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and other agencies even if they are included in 22A, he said.

Open plots, houses and flats which have been developed after obtaining statutory permissions would also be allowed to be registered even if they are included in the 22A list, he added.