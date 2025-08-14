Telangana: Railway under bridge submerged in Mahabubnagar, trains delayed

Hyderabad: Amid heavy rains in Telangana, a railway under bridge in Mahabubnagar district was submerged on Thursday, August 14.

Several trains were delayed as a railing of the under bridge collapsed due to heavy water logging. This has affected train services between Hyderabad and Kurnool as well. A video shared on social media shows the inundated under bridge. Police and municipal staff are seen guiding the people gathered in the vicinity.

Telangana govt releases rain relief fund

With heavy rain triggering a flood-like situation in parts of Telangana, the state government on Thursday released Rs 1 crore each to the districts for relief operations.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced this during a video conference with District Collectors to review the situation.

He directed the Collectors to be alert and take measures to prevent loss of life and property. They were directed to have special focus on low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The minister asked the Collectors to cancel leaves of all officials and call back those who were already on leave. In view of the heavy rains alert for the next three days, he asked them to take all necessary measures to ensure that people do not face any problems.

The minister and Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao enquired about the situation in the districts. They directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and Traffic Department to work in coordination.

Rains hit Telangana

Heavy rain continues to pound parts of Telangana under the impact of a low-pressure area, paralysing normal life and affecting road connectivity to some villages. Rivulets, lakes and ponds were overflowing due to incessant rain, inundating low-lying areas.

The low-pressure system has impacted South Telangana with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places.

United Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Adilabad, Khammam and Rangareddy districts received heavy rains since last night. Maddukur in Bhadradri Kothagudem district received the highest rainfall of 12.7 cm, followed by 12.6 cm in Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and 12.4 cm in Pargi in Vikarabad district.

