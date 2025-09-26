Telangana rains: Flood relief kits flagged off for 5,000 families

Hyderabad: Principal Secretary and the Commissioner of the Civil Services Department, DS Chauhan, on Friday, September 26, flagged off seven lorries of flood relief grocery kits at the Civil Supplies Bhavan, Irrummanzil, for beneficiaries in five districts of Telangana.

Each kit, provided with the support of Nestle and NGO Bosconet, contains 10 kg of rice and one kg/litre of toor dal, masoor dal, chana dal, sugar, salt, refined oil, coriander powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, tamarind, tea powder and chilli powder.

These kits will be handed over to various district officials, including Assistant Commissioner of Police Chaitanya B and Circle Inspector Narahari in Kamareddy, Circle Inspector (Cherla) Raju Verma, and DC, CRPF Preetha, in Kothagudem, Additional Collector Faizan Ahmed in Nirmal, MRO Riyaz Ali and Additional Collector Deepak Tiwari in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district and Additional Collector CH Mahander in Mulugu.

These kits will benefit 5,000 families in the above-mentioned districts.

According to Telangana State Development Society’s data, Maldakal and Ieeja in Jogulamba Gadwal district received the heaviest rainfall with 54.3 mm between 8:30 am and 1:00 pm on Friday, followed by Hanwada in Mahabubangar at 53.8 mm of rain and Udithyal and Mohammadabad in the same district at 52.8 and 51.3 mm of rain, respectively.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday put officials on alert amid heavy rain forecast in the entire state on September 26 and 27.