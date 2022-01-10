Telangana rains: IMD issues yellow alert for six districts

Hyderabad: Telangana to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next four days. Indian Metrological Department Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert to six districts of Telangana. The six districts are Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

According to the forecast by IMD-H, on Monday and Tuesday, the state will receive light to moderate rainfall with thundershowers at an isolated place.

On Wednesday and Thursday i.e., January 12 and 13, heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in the aforementioned districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), colour codes are used in weather warnings for bringing out the severity of the weather phenomena expected. A yellow alert means to be updated on the forecast. It is used to indicate the potential impact of the upcoming weather event.

Meanwhile, some parts of the state such as Yadadri Bhongir, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial, receive very light drizzles in the last 24 hours.

The lowest temperature in Telangana state was recorded in Rangareddy at 15.3 degrees Celsius followed by Kumram Bheem (Asifabad) at 15.6 degrees Celsius, Medchal Malkajgiri at 15.7 degrees Celsius, Mahabubnagarat 16.3 degrees Celsius, and Nagarkurnool at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad rain forecast

For the next three days, Hyderabad is likely to have light showers, with one or two bouts of thundershowers on Thursday that is January 13.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts that most parts of the city will receive up to 2.5 mm of rain on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday i.e., January 10,11, and 12 respectively.

The city will continue to have a cloudy sky, with wind speeds ranging from six to eight kilometres per hour. The lowest temperature will be about 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

In the next couple of days, the nighttime temperatures in a few parts of the city, including Jubilee Hills, Begumpet, Charminar, Khairatabad, and Falaknuma, may drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in Hyderabad city was recorded in Hayathnagar at 16.6 degrees Celsius followed by Rajendranagar at 16.7 degrees Celsius, Alwal at 18.2 degrees Celsius, Kapra 18.2 degrees Celsius and Begumpet – 18.4 degrees Celsius.