Telangana rains: TSRTC cancels buses on Hyderabad-Vijayawada route

Hyderabad: As floods engulfed the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has cancelled regular bus services on the route.

On Thursday evening, traffic on the road came to a standstill due to the overflow of the Munneru River on the National Highway 65 near Keesara village of Nandigama mandal in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh.

“Alternatively, buses are being run from Hyderabad to Vijayawada via Miryalaguda, Piduguralla and Guntur,” informed the TSRTC MD, VC Sajjanar on Twitter.

“Every half-hour bus on this route leaves from MGBS, Hyderabad. Passengers can avail this facility,” added the MD.

Citizens may contact TSRTC call centre numbers 040-69440000, and 040-23450033 for more details.

In order to reach Vishakhapatnam, authorities have further asked people to take the route from Hyderabad – Narketpally – Miryalaguda, Dachepally, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli – Guntur – Vijayawada – Eluru – Rajahmundry – Visakhapatnam.

Passengers may contact the police control room at 7328909090 for queries.