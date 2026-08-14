Telangana raises age limit for police recruitment by 2 years

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, August 14, raised the upper age limit for uniformed services in the police, fire, prisons, special protection force, excise, transport and forest department recruitment by 2 years.

The order was issued by the General Administration (Services-A) Department.

This relaxation is in addition to the five years already granted through a government order on May 18 this year. That relaxation was for a year, as prescribed in the special or ad hoc rules for appointment by direct recruitment.

The decision was taken after several representations from youth and will enable more people to be eligible to compete in the recruitment process.

However, the 2-year relaxation is only temporary and has been introduced by the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 309 of the Constitution.