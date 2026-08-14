Telangana raises age limit for police recruitment by 2 years

This relaxation is in addition to the five years already raised through a government order on May 18.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana Police
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, August 14, raised the upper age limit for uniformed services in the police, fire, prisons, special protection force, excise, transport and forest department recruitment by 2 years.

The order was issued by the General Administration (Services-A) Department.

This relaxation is in addition to the five years already granted through a government order on May 18 this year. That relaxation was for a year, as prescribed in the special or ad hoc rules for appointment by direct recruitment.

Subhan Bakery

The decision was taken after several representations from youth and will enable more people to be eligible to compete in the recruitment process.

However, the 2-year relaxation is only temporary and has been introduced by the Governor of Telangana, Shiv Pratap Shukla, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under Article 309 of the Constitution.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button