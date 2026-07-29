7,437 vacancies announced in Telangana Police, SPF, fire, prisons

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Wednesday, July 29, issued a job notification to fill 7,437 vacancies.

These posts will be filled across the Telangana Police, Special Protection Force (SPF), Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence, and Prisons & Correctional Services departments, said a release.

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Here is the breakdown of 7,437 vacancies:

Police Department

Sub Inspector (Civil) – 148

Reserve Sub Inspector (Armed Reserve) – 14

Reserve Sub Inspector (TGSP) – 12

Reserve Sub Inspector (SARCPL) – 3

Assistant Sub Inspector (Fingerprint Bureau) – 23

Police Constable (Civil) – 3,697

Police Constable (Armed Reserve) – 1,052

Police Constable (SARCPL) – 24

Police Constable (Driver) – 20

Police Constable (Mechanic) – 7

Special Protection Force

Sub Inspectors – 44

Constables – 1,380

Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency & Civil Defence Department

Station Fire Officers – 39

Fire Fighters – 751

Prisons & Correctional Services Department

Deputy Jailor (Men) – 14

Deputy Jailor (Women) – 1

Warder (Male) – 196

Warder (Female) – 12

What documents should be uploaded?

Candidates should keep the following latest documents ready. These apply for Telangana local candidates and must be issued by the Telangana government on or after April 1, 2026.

Scheduled Caste (SC) community certificate with sub-classification (SC Group 1, SC Group 2 and SC Group 3.)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

Non-Creamy Layer certificate for Backward Class (BC) candidates

Local candidature certificates, i.e bonafide certificates from Class 1 to Class 7 or residence certificates.

Special category certificates

Important points to take note

The recruitment notifications have been issued under separate government orders for the four departments. Online applications will be available on the TSLPRB website. The dates for online application submission will be announced later.

Exact eligibility criteria, age limits, educational qualifications and other recruitment details are available in the detailed notifications issued by the TSLPRB.

Candidates should undergo a medical examination by a civil surgeon before applying to ensure they meet the prescribed physical and medical standards.