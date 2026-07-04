Telangana govt to fill 5,000 vacancies in police department

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved recruitment for 5,000 vacancies in the police department and 2,000 vacancies in various departments, including prisons, fire service and special protection force.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is expected to issue the job notification soon.

5,000 police posts approved

According to reports, approved vacancies are in multiple departments. The proposed recruitment includes 148 Civil Sub-Inspectors, 14 Armed Reserve (AR) Sub-Inspectors, 12 Telangana Special Police (TGSP) AR Sub-Inspectors, three SAR CPL Sub-Inspectors and one Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Fingerprint Bureau.

For constable recruitment, 3,697 Civil Police Constables, 1,052 Armed Reserve Constables, 24 SAR CPL Constables, 20 Police Transport Organisation (PTO) Driver Constables and seven PTO Mechanic Constables.

This will be the fourth major police recruitment drive since the formation of Telangana. The first recruitment drive was held in 2015, for 9, 281 posts. This was followed by the 2018 recruitment drive, which notified 1,217 Sub-Inspector-level posts and 16,285 Constable-level posts. In 2022, the state announced recruitment for 554 Sub-Inspector posts and 15,644 Constable posts.

The recruitment announcement comes at a time when many youth groups were demanding job notifications, and the opposition also demanded that the job notifications be issued at the earliest.

KTR demands job notification for 20,000 vacancies

On Friday, July 3, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) demanded that job notifications be issued for 20,000 vacancies in the police department.

Rao wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on behalf of police constable aspirants.

The BRS leader brought to the CM’s attention the demands and hardships of police constables and sub-inspector (SI) aspirants. Stating that the unemployed youth of Telangana have been let down, KTR mentioned that the majority of the youth competing for police constable and SI examinations hail from poor and middle-class families in rural areas.

Also Read KTR demands notification to fill 20,000 police constable posts

“Living away from their parents, they stay in PGs and hostels in Hyderabad for years, working day and night to prepare for these competitive exams,” he remarked, adding that the state government bears the responsibility of ensuring justice for these underprivileged youths, rather than dashing their hopes,” he said.