Telangana raises retirement age of govt teachers to 65

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday, January 30, raised the retirement age for government teachers to 65 years.

In the 12 state universities, there are over 2,800 sanctioned teaching posts. Of these, only about 750 are currently occupied by regular faculty who will now get the benefit of enhanced retirement age.

“The government, after careful examination of the matter, hereby enhances the age of superannuation of regular teachers working in the state universities of Telangana. The enhanced age of superannuation applies only to the teaching faculty who are drawing UGC scale of pay in the state universities of Telangana under the administrative control of the higher education department,” the GO released by the higher education department said. Registrars in all Telangana universities were asked to take necessary action.

The decision to raise the retirement age for government teachers was based on the recommendations made by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) to retain the senior-most faculty for a few more years so that the quality of teaching, research, accreditations and rankings are not affected.

The council had informed the govt that varsities were even struggling to get NAAC, NBA, NRIF, National and International Accreditations and rankings in the absence of good faculty.

The Telangana government’s decision to raise the retirement age has received a mixed response from academia.