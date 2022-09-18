Telangana: Rajanna Siripattu saree enters global market, launched in NZ

Hyderabad: Minister for Handloom and Textiles K T Rama Rao on Sunday praised weavers of his constituency Siricilla for doing a remarkable job in globally promoting local sarees.

In a tweet, he mentioned that Rajanna Siripattu sarees have made a mark in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand and other countries.

My wholehearted compliments to New Zealand Minister @priyancanzlp Garu & Sunita Vijay Garu for launching “Rajanna Siri Pattu” Sarees in NZ



Taking Siricilla weavers’ products global through “Brand Telangana” is a great step forward in helping talented weavers like Sri Hari Prasad https://t.co/rJHl0EVf0p — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2022

A special fashion show was organized by New Zealand’s minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan to launch the Rajanna Siripattu sarees on Saturday. Around 300 NRIs were spotted wearing the silk sarees.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana Brand founder Sunitha Vijay spoke about the journey from a district to global countries such as the USA, the UK, and New Zealand.

Four years back, Vijay visited Rajanna Sircilla and observed the techniques of saree weaving. Impressed, she decided to promote Rajanna Sircilla sarees across the globe which have now reached six countries ensuring good profits.

Further, over 40 weavers have found employment opportunities and earning good money. These weavers also weave Bathukamma sarees and designer silk sarees.

New Zealand’s minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan said, “Telangana is one among fast progressing states in India. These programmes will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.”