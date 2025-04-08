Telangana ranks 2nd in South for food adulteration: Report

Hyderabad: Telangana ranks second among southern states in food adulteration cases from 2021 to September 2024, as per data shared by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav.

According to TOI reports, of the 15,702 food samples tested in Telangana, 2,387 (around 15%) were found adulterated, meaning 15 out of every 100 samples violated Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms.

Tamil Nadu reported the highest adulteration rate in the south at 22.59 percent, with 15,034 contaminated samples out of 66,536 tested. Andhra Pradesh followed with an 8.82 percent rate (1,617 out of 18,333 samples), Kerala at 13.02 percent, and Karnataka recorded the lowest in the region at 5.74 percent.

Tamil Nadu tops the list in the south, while Uttar Pradesh leads nationally.