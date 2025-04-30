Telangana ranks fourth in holistic development: Report

Hyderabad: Telangana has maintained its position as the fourth top-performing state among the 17 large states in India for holistic development, according to the latest CareEdge Ratings’ Composite State Ranking for 2025.

The rankings are based on seven key development pillars: economic, fiscal, financial development, infrastructure, social, governance, and environment, assessed through 50 performance indicators.

Maharashtra tops the list

Maharashtra topped the list with a score of 56.5, followed by Gujarat (52.4) and Karnataka (51.9). Telangana secured fourth place with a composite score of 51.4, up from 50.9 in 2023, reflecting consistent performance across multiple sectors.

In the economic and fiscal categories, Telangana ranked sixth with scores of 43.0 and 51.7, respectively, driven by a strong per capita GSDP, substantial industrial and service sector contributions, and robust foreign direct investment inflows.

The state’s standout performance was in the financial development pillar, where it ranked second with a score of 53.0, thanks to significant bank credit disbursement and targeted lending to women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

Telangana also performed well in infrastructure, ranking third with a score of 44.5. On the governance and social fronts, the state secured sixth and eighth ranks, with scores of 62.5 and 61.6, respectively, highlighting improvements in health, education, and welfare metrics.

The environment pillar was another strength, with Telangana ranking second with a score of 64.5, along with Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, for increased forest cover and better access to potable water.