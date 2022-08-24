Telangana: Raped by three for months, 13-year-old girl becomes pregnant

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl studying in class VI became pregnant after she was raped by two minors and one youth multiple times.

As per the details of the case that took place in the Mahabubabad district of Telangana State, the crime came to the limelight after the girl who was suffering from fever was taken to hospital.

At the hospital, doctors informed the girl’s mother that the minor is six months pregnant.

Upon questioning, the girl narrated her ordeal. She informed her mother that three persons from her village raped her multiple times.

Soon after getting the details, the parents of the girl lodged a complaint with the Nellikudur police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered. Investigation is going on.