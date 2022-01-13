Telangana records 2702 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 13th January 2022 7:40 pm IST
India records 1,17,000 COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths in 24 hours
Representative Image

Telangana recorded a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, on Thursday, with 2702 new infections being reported, taking the tally to 7,02,801, while the death toll rose to 4049 with two cases of fatalities, the official health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1328, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (248), Ranga Reddy (202), and Sanga reddy (78) districts, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 582 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,78,290. Out of the 8,18,163 samples tested on Monday, 10026 reports are awaited, said the bulletin.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button