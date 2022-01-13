Telangana records 2702 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded a surge in the daily COVID-19 cases, on Thursday, with 2702 new infections being reported, taking the tally to 7,02,801, while the death toll rose to 4049 with two cases of fatalities, the official health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1328, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (248), Ranga Reddy (202), and Sanga reddy (78) districts, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 582 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries to date was 6,78,290. Out of the 8,18,163 samples tested on Monday, 10026 reports are awaited, said the bulletin.