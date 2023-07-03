Telangana records 45% deficit rainfall in June

Hyderabad: Owing to a delayed and weak southwest monsoon this year, Telangana has recorded a 45 percent deficit (below normal) rainfall in the month of June.

As per a report of the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the average rainfall across the state from June 1 to date is about 79 mm against the normal of 144.5 mm, recording a deviation of minus 45 percent.

Only seven out of the 33 districts in the state received normal rainfall, while the remaining recorded a deficit and large deficit rainfall.

According to the latest report by TSDPS, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Khamman and Mulugu received the lowest amount of monsoon rains in June.

On the other hand, only eight districts including Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Ranga Reddy, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy, Yadadri Bhuvangiri and Medak received normal rainfall in the range of 19 percent.

While Peddapalli received the lowest rainfall (-77 percent deficit), Nalgonda received the highest monsoon rains (1.0 percent) last month.

The state has also witnessed an increase in day temperature after rains were delayed and has been falling short.

However, moderate rainfalls hit the state on Sunday, where Doultabad in Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall.

In Hyderabad, Jubilee Hills received the highest rainfall as per the report by TSDPS.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in the city on July 4 and 5 and issued a yellow alert.

Telangana CM’s action plan to combat dry spell

With the state witnessing a dry spell due to deficit rainfall, chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Sunday ordered the officials concerned to initiate measures by lifting water from Krishna and Godavari rivers to prevent drought conditions in the state.

A high-level meeting with officials on rainfall, availability of water in the rivers like Pranahita, water storage in reservoirs and electricity demand was conducted.

KCR asked the officials to take action to prevent a shortage of drinking water and irrigation needs in the state.

(with inputs from IANS)