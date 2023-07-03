IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted heavy rainfall in the city on July 4 and 5. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert.

According to the department, all six zones of Hyderabad, namely Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will experience a generally cloudy sky. Additionally, the department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall during the evening or night in the city. This weather pattern is expected on July 4 and 5, 2023.

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 163.3 mm was recorded in Vikharabad. In Hyderabad, Jubilee Hills witnessed the maximum rainfall of 28.5 mm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Yesterday, Hyderabad and several districts in the state experienced a decline in temperatures. The maximum temperature dropped below 35 degrees Celsius in most districts.

In Hyderabad, the maximum and minimum temperatures reached 33.1 degrees and 22.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Considering the forecasts made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.