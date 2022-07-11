Telangana registers 459 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 459 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally in the state to 8,06,124, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 323 cases followed by 40 in Ranga Reddy district and 29 in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

A total of 468 people recovered from the infectious disease today taking the total tally of recoveries to 7,96,833.

The number of active cases was 5,180, the bulletin said.

A total of 22,193 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,58,62,191.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.85 per cent.