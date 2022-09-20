Telangana reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,36,907.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 48.

The bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,070.

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be at 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,475 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 726, it said.