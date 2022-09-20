Telangana reports 110 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th September 2022 9:32 pm IST
COVID-19
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,36,907.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 48.

The bulletin said 129 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,32,070.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: 105 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate stood at 99.42 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be at 4,111.

The bulletin said 10,475 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 726, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button