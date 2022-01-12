Telangana reports 2,319 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 12th January 2022 8:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: Active cases surged to 18,339 with Telangana on Wednesday recording 2,319 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,00,094, while the death toll rose to 4,047 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,275, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (234) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The state had reported 1,920 cases yesterday.

It said 474 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,77,708.

The bulletin said over 90,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.03 crore.

