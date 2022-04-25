Telangana reports 34 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload to 7,91,827.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 26.

A health department bulletin said no fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

Fifteen people recuperated from the infectious disease raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,484. The recovery rate stood at 99.45 percent.

The bulletin said 12,776 samples were tested on Monday and the number of active cases was 232.

