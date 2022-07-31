Telangana reports 705 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 705 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,19,846, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad recorded the highest number of 355 cases followed by 48 in Ranga Reddy and 42 in Karimnagar districts.

A total of 531 people recovered from the infection today taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 8,10,192.

The number of active cases stood at 5,543, the bulletin said.

The number of samples examined today was 32,834 and the total number of tests done till date was 3,65,04,299.

The case fatality rate was 0.50 percent and the recovery rate was 98.82 per cent.