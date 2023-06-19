Telangana residential schools’ direct recruitment for 9210 vacancies

Hyderabad: The Recruitment Board of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions has released a notification for direct recruitment to 9210 vacancies across nine categories. The online examinations for these positions are scheduled to take place from August 1 to 22. Candidates can find detailed information about the exam schedule on the official website.

According to the announced schedule, the online exams will be conducted in three shifts each day. The first shift will take place from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, followed by the second shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The exams for the positions of art teacher, craft teacher, and music teacher are scheduled for August 1. On August 3, exams for the librarian, PD Physical Education, and TGT Hindi will be conducted. The exams for TGT English, TGT Physical Science, and TGT Science subjects are scheduled for August 4. August 5 will see examinations for Mathematics, Biological Science, and Social Studies.

August 6 will be a busy day with exams for Telugu, Biotechnology, Business Administration, History, Physics, Librarian, English, Physical Director, and TGT Hindi. On August 7, the exams for TGT Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Librarian School, Junior Lecture English, and TGT English will take place. August 9 will feature exams for TGT Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Junior Lecturer, and PGT Physics, Chemistry, Physical Science, Botany, and Zoology.

August 10 will witness the examinations for Junior Lecturer Telugu, PGT Telugu, Junior Lecturer Mathematics, Civics, History, Economics, Hindi, Physical Science, Microbiology, Zoology, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry subjects. On August 11, exams will be conducted for Junior Lecturer and PGT in Telugu, English, Urdu, computer science, history, and biological science subjects. The exams for TGT positions will be held on August 12, covering subjects such as Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, English, Hindi, Maths, Physical Science, and Social Studies.

August 13 will see the exams for TGT category under Maths, Biological Science, and Social Studies. From August 14 to 22, examinations for various subjects in the TGT Junior Lecturer and TGT categories will be conducted.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for any updates or changes in the exam schedule.