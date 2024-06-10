Telangana: Retired head nurse alleges massive corruption by ex-DPH G Srinivas Rao

Hyderabad: A head nursewho retired from serving the medical and health department is taking on big heads in the department, alleging massive corruption by former director of public health (DPH) G Srinivas Rao and his “coterie” in the previous BRS government.

From irregularities in spending the funds, to giving postings, transfers and promotions against the service rules, SK Prasanna, the head nurse, had earlier filed a complaint against Director of public health Srinivas Rao, former deputy director (admin) Karra Srinivas Reddy, deputy director (admin) Swetha Monga, deputy director (admin) Somesh Sekhar, and assistant director (admin) Shankar, alleging massive corruption.

Earlier probe rejected

After the State government ordered an inquiry into her allegations, she submitted her testimony and material evidence in April. After Dr Pushpa, the additional director, who is the inquiry officer, submitted her report, Prasanna alleged that the former has submitted a biased report by succumbing to pressure by Srinivas Rao and his influential deputies.

On Monday, she re-submitted her complaint with point-by-point allegations along with evidence to Health minister Damodar Raja Narsimha during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme, and sought a judicial inquiry into her allegations.

Says Srinivas paid Rs 2 crore to get posting

She alleged that Dr Srinivas was promoted as the civil surgeon and was posted as the in-charge DPH by overlooking 61 senior civil surgeons, most of them being SCs, STs and BCs, and that he had paid Rs 2 crore to get that posting.

She also alleged that Rao has misused Covid-19 funds and procured unnecessary items without following the financial rules, and provided vaccination to the staff in multi-national companies in Cyberabad without the government’s permission, and collected huge amount of money from those companies.

“He has allotted Rs 10 lakh to the district medical and health officer (DMHO) of Bhadradri-Kothagudem in the name of ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ (get together) for his political mileage and drawn Rs10 lakh, but bills were submitted for only Rs 5 Lakh. The same was established in the recent auditor general’s audit report,” she claimed.

She alleged that even in the past, he was able to manage his higher-ups without getting any charges framed against him based on the vigilance and enforcement reports.

“G Srinivas Rao has not taken any action on the deputy directors (admin) Swetha Monga and Somashekar even after providing the audio evidences of their corrupt practices,” she alleged, adding that he has issued around 3,000 deputation orders for doctors, nurses, ministerial and paramedical staff against GO 145, by collecting huge sums.

‘Took bribe for postings’

She alleged that Rao has filled up the DMHO posts with deputy civil surgeons, civil assistant surgeons and civil surgeon specialists by taking huge amount from the candidates, though the DMHO/joint director posts were supposed to be filled with only civil surgeons (general line).

“Out of 13 posts of administrative officers in multi-zone-II, 11 posts were earmarked for director recruitment by collecting Rs 2 lakhs each. Swetha Monga added the vacancies to medical colleges like Narayanpet, Gadwal, Quthubullapur and Maheshwaram, which were not permitted to filled up by the DME. She has played a key roll in collecting the amount through Dr Vijay Kumar, the in-charge joint director,” she further alleged.

Prasanna alleged that Srinivas Rao has modified postings and zones of contract workers of multi-purpose health assistants, pharmacist grade-II and lab technicians while regularising them by taking huge sums.

‘Collected money in name of trust’

She made serious allegations on Srinivas Rao with regard to awarding promotions, concluding disciplinary proceedings, issuing postings to employees with prolonged absence, violating the rule of reservations in promotions, and for not framing charges against the employees who were surrendered on administrative grounds- all by accepting huge sums of money.

She also pointed-out that he had established Dr GSR Trust to further his political ambitions and to collect money from the employees who were benefited by him, which stood against the conduct rules.

Mentioning the suicide of a nurse who was allegedly harassed by Salauddin, office superintendent, and the police case filed against him in Saroornagar police station, she alleged that Swetha Monga granted him a paid leave without suspending him.