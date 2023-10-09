Telangana: Revanth a ‘third-rate thief’, don’t trust him, says KTR

Hyderabad: Addressing a public meeting at the Mini Stadium in Bhupalapally on Monday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that CM K Chandrashekar Rao will soon make announcements that would benefit people in Telangana.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating an integrated district office complex built with modern amenities in Bhupalapally.

Later, the new office of the superintendent of police was also inaugurated in the district.

Throughout the day, the minister inaugurated and laid foundation of various development projects. The minister also distributed documents of 2BHK houses among the beneficiaries of Gruhalakshmi and Dalit Bandhu schemes.

Says Cong will bring back poverty

Taking a jibe at the Congress, KTR said that poverty that was in the state earlier during the Congress rule will return if the grand old party comes to power again.

KTR said that the upcoming elections were being held for “electing KCR as CM once again.” He said there was no leader in any of the political parties in the state who could compete with KCR. He asked, “Is there a CM candidate in the Congress? Is there any leader in the political parties in this state who can compete with KCR?”

Calls TPCC chief ‘third-rate thief’

Mounting an attack on TPCC president Revanth Reddy, KTR asked, “Do we believe his (Revanth’s) words? He is a third-rate thief who was caught with bundles of currency notes. Shall we put the state in the hands of such criminals?”

Talking about Congress’ six guarantees in the state, KTR said that growling foxes won’t affect the tiger. “KCR has credibility. People have faith in him. Don’t believe what Congress says. Don’t panic,” stressed the BRS minister.