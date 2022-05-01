Shortage of Telugu study books in Telangana: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is failing to provide job aspirants with the required study material in Telugu.

In a tweet, Reddy said, “TRS govt is not providing basic books for job aspirants who’re queuing outside Telugu Academy everyday. Shortage of Telugu Medium study material shows incompetence of the govt. KCR is neither providing jobs nor letting them prepare.”

He added that the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should immediately resolve the crisis.