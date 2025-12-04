Telangana Rising Global Summit public exhibition open to public

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit Public Exhibition held at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad will be open to all citizens and free to visit from December 10 to 13.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, among other prominent figures, to the official event to be held on December 8 and 9.

The Vision 2047 Public Exhibition at the Bharat Future City will also mark two years of the Congress-led government in the state.

Driven by the aim to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034, the summit will be the launch of a larger effort to align with the nation’s Viksit Bharat 2047 to become USD 3 trillion economy when India celebrates 100 years of Independence.

Also Read Revanth Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks support for infra projects in Telangana

The event will see more than 1,000 global delegates, over 500 companies, including CEOs, global statesmen, UAE royal representatives, industry leaders, diplomats, think-tank experts, and celebrities.

The government has made the event public, post-summit, for citizens to experience the sessions on large-scale future projects.

According to sources, the venue will be open to the public, featuring cultural events and interactive exhibits, and “reinforces Telangana’s belief that development must be participatory and people-centric.”

The event will also provide an opportunity for people to interact with experts, explore departmental stalls showcasing the new initiatives that will define the Vision 2047.

Furthermore, the government has arranged a free bus service operating between 9 AM to 1 PM and 4 PM to 9 PM. The buses will be going from major junctions, including MGBS, Kukatpally, Charminar, LB Nagar, and others.

CM Revanth Reddy had laid the foundation stones for two major projects for the Bharat Future City at Mirkhanpet in Kandukuru Mandal of Rangareddy district on September 28. He asserted that Bharat Future City will be the hub of Fortune 500 companies in the next 10 years and will attract investments and opportunities from all over the world.