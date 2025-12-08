Telangana Rising Summit 2025 kicks off at Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: The two-day Telangana Rising Summit 2025 kicked off in the Bharat Future City, Hyderabad, on Monday, December 8, attended by several official delegates of the government.

The two-day summit, spanning a sprawling 100-acre campus at Future City in Kandukur, Ranga Reddy district, will run through Monday and Tuesday.

Arriving with the chief guest, Governor of Telangana Jishnu Dev Varma, chief minister, A Revanth Reddy inspected the various stalls set up at the summit venue before the event began.

With delegates from 44 countries, totalling 154 participants taking part in the event, and approximately 2,000 international and domestic guests attending, cutting-edge facilities have been put in place.

Prior to the inauguration, the CM had unveiled the Telangana Thalli statue to mark the state’s significance.

The event features a range of highly distinguished speakers and attendees, including Nobel Peace Laureates Kailash Satyarthi and Indian-born American economist Abhijit Banerjee, various government officials, like Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar, along with celebrities and high-profile figures like Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Under CM Revanth Reddy’s forward-looking leadership, Telangana is bringing its bold, futuristic vision to life.



Mallikarjun Kharge wishes for success of event

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge wished for the success of the Telangana government for hosting it and hoped that the event would contribute to the state’s long-term vision.

In a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Kharge said it is heartening to see the state taking forward a visionary agenda aimed at inclusive development, innovation and global engagement, driving the vision of ‘Telangana 2047’.

He expressed confidence that Telangana will continue to evolve into a global investment destination and an innovation hub in urban infrastructure, sustainability and technology.

Representatives of the Republic of Korea, the World Bank, Trump Media and Technology and other top companies, including Amazon and IKEA, will attend the summit, an official release said on Monday.

CM Revanth Reddy will be speaking on the government’s achievements during the last two years and the plans for the future.

Deliberations would be held on various key issues, including Green Mobility, ‘Telangana as Global Education Hub’ and Semiconductors and Frontier Technologies.

