Telangana rose seven places to third in per capita income: Harish Rao

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th August 2023 7:41 pm IST
Telangana Health and Finance minister Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Health and Finance minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the state climbed seven places to rank third in the country, in terms of per capita income (PCI), according to the 2022-23 data released by the Centre on August 1.

Speaking during question hour in the Telangana Assembly, Rao said that the state’s PCI rose to Rs 3.12 lakh at current prices, compared with its PCI of Rs 1.72 lakh in 2014.

The state surpassed larger States like Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others in increasing the PCI, the Minister added. Only Goa and Sikkim were ahead of Telangana in PCI performance, he said.

The improvement in PCI of Telangana reflects the good performance of the State government.

The substantial increase in PCI was achieved by maintaining fiscal discipline, increased capital expenditure, strengthening agriculture, manufacturing and service, according to Rao.

