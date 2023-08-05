29 medical colleges sanctioned since formation of Telangana: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: In the last eight years after the formation of the state, Telangana has sanctioned 29 government medical colleges, Health minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

Of these colleges, 21 are currently functioning, while eight are being established, the minister said.

In July, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government had sanctioned the eight new medical colleges with an intake of 100.

The government collects a fee of Rs.10,000 per year in government medical colleges and spends nearly Rs 30 lakh towards the education expenditure of a single doctor, the minister said during question hour in the Telangana Assembly.

About Rs 45 lakh was being spent for a PG doctor and Rs.75 lakh on a super specialty doctor, Rao added.

The establishment of a medical college with 100 seats and a 430 bedded hospital costs about Rs.300 crore, while one with 150 seats and a 600 bedded hospital costs about Rs.500 crore, he said in reply to a question.