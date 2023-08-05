29 medical colleges sanctioned since formation of Telangana: Harish Rao

Of these colleges, 21 are currently functioning, while eight are being established, the minister said.

Telangana health minister T Harish Rao (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In the last eight years after the formation of the state, Telangana has sanctioned 29 government medical colleges, Health minister T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

In July, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government had sanctioned the eight new medical colleges with an intake of 100.

The government collects a fee of Rs.10,000 per year in government medical colleges and spends nearly Rs 30 lakh towards the education expenditure of a single doctor, the minister said during question hour in the Telangana Assembly.

About Rs 45 lakh was being spent for a PG doctor and Rs.75 lakh on a super specialty doctor, Rao added.

The establishment of a medical college with 100 seats and a 430 bedded hospital costs about Rs.300 crore, while one with 150 seats and a 600 bedded hospital costs about Rs.500 crore, he said in reply to a question.

