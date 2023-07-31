Telangana govt to offer insurance cover for unorganised sector workers

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao announced that an insurance scheme for unorganised sector workers would be implemented soon on the lines of Rythu Bima.

Addressing a meeting of building workers in Siddipet on Sunday, Harish Rao said that a special drive would be taken up to distribute digital cards to labourers.

Also Read Central teams to access damage caused by floods in Telangana: Kishan Reddy

He further said that the term of digital cards would be extended from five years to 10 years.

“The insurance coverage for building workers would be increased from the present Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, after discussions with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Harish Rao.

Recalling that free health insurance coverage for workers was increased to Rs 5 lakh recently, the minister said that they could now avail of medical services in government and private hospitals.

Harish Rao also allotted one-acre land for the construction of a Karmik Bhavan in Siddipet.

Labour minister Malla Reddy, who addressed the workers over the phone, said that he used to sell milk and flowers in the past but is now addressing people as the minister of labour.

Malla Reddy promised to sanction a Karmik Bhavan for each district in the state.

On Sunday, Harish Rao also launched BC Bandhu Scheme and distributed cheques for Rs 1 lakh each to BCs.

Marking the commencement of the scheme, the minister handed over cheques to 300 beneficiaries.

Harish Rao also announced that a BC degree residential hostel would be set up in Siddipet.