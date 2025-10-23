Telangana, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology join hands for biotech research.

Hyderabad: Telangana has established a partnership with RMIT University (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology), Melbourne, to enhance collaboration in life sciences education and research.

This agreement aims to link Hyderabad’s Genome Valley with Australia’s research ecosystem through joint PhD programmes, student and faculty exchanges, and industry-integrated research initiatives.

Telangana’s R&D capacity in focus

The initiative is designed to boost research and development capacity in Telangana while aligning academic programmes with emerging sectors such as biotechnology, molecular biology, and bioengineering.

The Telangana Life Sciences Foundation, which facilitated the collaboration, stated that the partnership supports the state’s goal to develop globally competent researchers for India’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

This alliance builds on RMIT’s prior engagement in India, including the BITS–RMIT Higher Education Academy, which offers exchange and co-learning models for Indian scholars.

IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said such international collaborations are consistent with the government’s plan to establish a dedicated School of Life Sciences to train scientists.

Telangana Life Sciences Foundation CEO Shakthi Nagappan added that the partnership would support technology transfer, joint research centres, and innovation-driven academic programmes, strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a biotech research hub.