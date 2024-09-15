Telangana: Rs 2.5 cr ganja unearthed after ambulance tyre falls flat

Hyderabad: The Kothagudem police intercepted an ambulance and seized ganja valued at Rs 2.50 crore on Sunday, September 15.

The ganja was discovered accidentally when one of the ambulance’s tyres got punctured on the Kothagudem-Vijayawada highway. Local youths who noticed the flat tyre stopped to help the driver change it, inadvertently leading to the seizure of the ganja.

The vehicle’s registration plate indicated that the ambulance was from Tamil Nadu. When the locals inquired about the patient, the driver was unable to provide satisfactory answers. Suspicious, they checked inside the vehicle and discovered ganja packets hidden under a bed sheet. The windows of the vehicle were also covered with black cloth.

The locals apprehended the driver and notified the local police, who quickly arrived at the scene, inspected the vehicle and took the driver into custody. Reports indicate that the driver attempted to bribe with cash to secure his release, but they chose to inform the police instead.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the ganja is estimated to weigh about four quintals. The police have yet to release an official statement on the incident. It is suspected that the ganja was being transported from Odisha to Tamil Nadu.