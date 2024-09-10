Hyderabad: 5 smugglers nabbed with 254 kg ganja, gun at ORR

Hyderabad: Five interstate ganja smugglers were arrested and 254 kg of the drug was seized, alongside a country-made gun with bullets at Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Tuesday, September 10. The gang was nabbed by the Cyberabad police while they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Thakur Sachin Singh, 30, and Prashanth Singh, 22, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, Mohammed Nadeem, 21, Mohammed Saqlain, 24, and Mohammed Saleem, 24, all residents of Mumbai and natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Two co-accused, Vinod Kumar Yadav and Ravinder Yadav who were allegedly piloting the main vehicle, absconded and police are on the lookout for them.

According to the police, the accused sourced the ganja from Andhra Pradesh’s Arakku and were transporting the contraband to Prathapghar district in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai. They were allegedly planning to transfer some part of the contraband to another vehicle, to transport it to Mumbai, before which, the Cyberabad police intercepted them.

The seized ganja is said to be worth Rs 88,90,000 in the black market. The police also seized two Maruti Suzuki Ertiga cars and a country-made .32mm pistol from the possession of the main accused Thakur Sachin Singh. The cars were fixed with fake numberplates at the time of arrests.

Further investigations and efforts to arrest the absconding are underway.