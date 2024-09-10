With no house, elderly Telangana woman forced to live in toilet for 8 years

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed district officials in Vikarabad to arrange a house for an elderly woman who has been staying in a toilet for the last eight years.

Mallamma, a senior citizen has been residing in a Swatch Bharat Mission toilet at Chigurupalli village. According to local reports, the woman, Mallamma, a resident of Vikarabad district, Telangana, is a widow and has two daughters who are married.

One of the daughter’s husbands recently passed away. The daughter along with her three children were residing with Mallamma in the toilet-cum-house before shifting to Hyderabad.

Now Mallamma stays alone in the toilet. One look at the toilet-cum-house shows items on top of a commode, displaying the dire circumstances.

Village sarpanch Venkataiah, who helped the elderly woman, said that Mallamma’s previous house was destroyed in the past due to heavy rains forcing her to take refuge in the toilet.

“Mallamma’s house was destroyed due to rains. We tried to help her by rebuilding a house but only the basement work was completed. With no other option, she had to resort to staying in this toilet,” he told a local news channel.

He appealed to the state government to provide her with a pucca house considering her age.

A local news channel reported Mallamma’s condition, which caught the chief minister’s attention. In a post on X, he informed that directions were issued to authorities to take immediate action. “It’s disheartening to see such situations. I’ve directed officials to visit her and ensure immediate action for her well-being. The Collector has been instructed to take necessary steps for the allotment of a house.”