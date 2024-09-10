Raja Singh urges Telangana govt to allow Ganesh visarjan at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA Raja Singh has urged chief minister Revanth Reddy and GHMC Commissioner Amarpali Kata to permit Ganesh idol immersion at Tank Bund, challenging the Telangana police’s banners against it issued in accordance with the High Court’s directives.

He called on Revanth Reddy to clear the confusion and allow the immersion, arguing that the water in Hussain Sagar is already polluted.

Raja Singh also expressed concern for the devotees, pointing out that the ban was announced with only six days remaining for the immersion, leaving little time for alternative arrangements. “If the government is following High Court orders then the GHMC Commissioner and GHMC should show alternative site for immersion of Ganesh idols if water is polluted due to it,” he stated, further claiming that Plaster of Paris (PoP) does not cause water pollution.

Singh further went on to say that waste and polluted water from nearby areas is discharged into Hussain Sagar and already the water is polluted. “Please invite all those people who are opposing immersion on the pretext of water pollution to have a glass of water from Hussainsagar. Already it is polluted and why authorities are not interested in explaining the point to the High Court,” he said.

It is worth noting that while the High Court has prohibited idol immersion at Tank Bund, heavy cranes have been set up for immersion at NTR and PV Marg Necklace Roads. Additionally, the High Court has upheld its complete ban on immersing all PoP idols in Hussain Sagar, reiterating its directive from last year.

“There seems to be some confusion regarding the immersion of Ganesh idols at Vinayaka Sagar (referring to Hussain Sagar) (Tankbund). I kindly request Telangana CM @revanth_anumula Garu and the @GHMCOnline Commissioner to provide clarity on this matter as a priority. Ensuring clear guidelines will help in organizing the event smoothly and avoiding any misunderstandings,” said Raja Singh in a post on X.

