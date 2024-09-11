Telangana RTC bus conductor, driver felicitated for saving teen’s life

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar has felicitated the driver and conductor of a hired bus for taking responsibility and steps to save the life of a teenage student who had developed chest pain while travelling.

The incident happened on the RTC bus belonging to Bhainsa depot on September 9, when it was heading from Bhainsa to Nirmal when a twelve-year-old student named Kiran developed pain in his chest near Dilawarpur village. G Gangadhar, the conductor, stopped the bus by the side of the road and along with the driver B Gangadhar, offered primary medical care.

As Kiran’s health condition worsened, they took the bus to Narsapur primary health centre, where the doctor treated the patient, and said that the timely intervention of the RTC helped save the student’s life.

Sajjanar, along with TGSRTC joint-director Apoorva Rao and other officials felicitated the RTC conductor and the driver at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday and gave them cash prizes.

Appreciating the staff, Sajjanar said that it was appreciable that apart from dropping the passengers at their destination on time, RTC employees were helping the passengers during emergency situations.