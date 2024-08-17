Telangana: RTC bus hits autorickshaw; toddler, parents injured

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGS RTC) bus collided with an autorickshaw at Bhainsa in Nirmal district, in the morning hours of Saturday, August 17. A couple and their infant baby who were travelling in the auto were injured in the accident.

According to witness accounts, the autorickshaw was crossing the road when the RTC bus crashed into it. The three-wheeler overturned due to the impact of the collision.

Residents demanded an action be taken against the RTC bus driver on duty.

In another tragic accident involving another TGRTC bus and auto rickshaw on the same day, a truck hit an autorickshaw from behind, making it lose control before crashing into the bus at Habsiguda junction near Tarnaka, claiming the life of a class 10 girl and seriously injuring the auto driver.