Telangana: Saidabad godown raided, 98 bags of ration rice seized

The accused had allegedly been procuring ration rice for some time and storing it in a godown located beside a water plant in Reddy Colony.

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Group of four men standing near large sacks and a green laser device at night.

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Enforcement Task Force seized around 98 bags of ration rice allegedly procured illegally and stored in a godown in Reddy Colony, Saidabad, during a raid in the early hours of Friday, August 14.

The raid was conducted around 3 am on the directions of Civil Supplies Chief Vigilance Officer C Shashidhar Raju. Inspector Ajay Babu and Sub-Inspectors P Srisailam and Prabhakar led the operation.

According to enforcement officials, Harish Reddy of Poosala Basti in Saidabad had allegedly been procuring ration rice for some time and storing it in a godown located beside a water plant in Reddy Colony. The rice was reportedly being transported to other states.

Subhan Bakery

Officials said the illegal trade had allegedly been operating in the locality for a considerable period. The seized rice bags were taken to Saidabad police station for further investigation.

Enforcement officials warned that the state government would take stringent action against those involved in the illegal procurement, storage and transportation of ration rice and ensure that offenders are prosecuted under relevant laws.

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